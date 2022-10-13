Seoul, Oct 13 (AP) South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

Also Read | Sex Party Planned in Ukraine Amid Fears of Nuclear Attack by Vladimir Putin; Over 15,000 Ukrainians Sing Up For ‘Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official’.

It's the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier.

Also Read | Rape in Pakistan: A Woman Is Sexually Assaulted Every Two Hours, Says Report.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals' border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)