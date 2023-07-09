Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mexico City, Jul 9 (AP) The national newspaper La Jornada said its staff reporter in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit has been found dead.

La Jornada reported on Saturday that the body of journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez was found on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic.

Also Read | Ukraine Not Ready for NATO Membership, Says US President Joe Biden Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

The Nayarit state prosecutors' office reported that Sánchez Iñiguez, 59, had been missing since Wednesday, and issued an appeal to find him. But the office did not immediately confirm the identification of the body.

The journalist's wife reported him missing, along with a computer and his cellphone.

Also Read | US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

Sánchez Iñiguez was last seen in Xalisco, a Nayarit town that has long been linked to the smuggling of heroin and opium.

He would be at least the second journalist killed in Mexico this year.

In February, news photographer José Ramiro Araujo was stabbed and beaten to death in the northern Mexico border state of Baja California.

Police later arrested two youths on a beach near the scene of the attack who they said had a knife and blood stains on their clothing. The suspects face charges of homicide and robbery.

The year 2022 was among the deadliest ever for Mexican media workers, with 15 killed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)