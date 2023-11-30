Islamabad, Nov 30 (PTI) A Pakistan accountability court was informed on Thursday that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has recorded his statement in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The case filed in 2019 against Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani centers on allegations that they received luxury vehicles from the Toshakhana (gifts repository) at discounted prices.

The prosecutor informed Judge Muhammad Bashir, who was hearing the case, that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif has recorded his statement in the case.

The defence counsel informed the court that there was no record of the vehicle mentioned to have been given to Sharif or any documentation showing Sharif's request seeking any vehicle. The prosecutor responded that a thorough examination of the statement was required before any subsequent steps in the proceeding.

The court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case, scheduling the next session for December 20.

According to the case filed by NAB, then-prime minister Gilani, in order to extend illegal benefits to Sharif and Zardari, allegedly allowed the retention of vehicles gifted to them by different foreign states and dignitaries by relaxing the Toshakhana rules.

The accused, “through dishonest and illegal means for their personal benefit and interest”, retained the vehicles in question “against a nominal payment of 15 percent of the total value”, the reference stated.

In June 2020, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of Sharif who was living in London in self-exile. But the same were withdrawn after he volunteered to surrender before the court last month after ending about four years of exile.

