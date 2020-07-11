Raleigh, Jul 11 (AP) A North Carolina state senator says he's tested positive for COVID-19, the first known public case for a General Assembly member.

Sen Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday.

Britt, an attorney and National Guard officer, was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The full legislature isn't expected to return to work until September.

Building administrators at the legislative complex in downtown Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. There is no mandate for wearing masks indoors in the two buildings. That's frustrated Democrats who serve in the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Nationwide, at least 75 legislators in at least 28 states have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to an AP tally. (AP)

