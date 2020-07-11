New Delhi, July 11: The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICG) on Saturday rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen, who were stranded on a damaged boat in the shared water bodies of both the nation. While they were safely rescued, their capsized boat was being towed to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Indian Coast Guard Day 2020: Know History & Significance of Raising Day of India's Maritime Force.

The Coast Guards were conducting a coordinated sea-air operation earlier today, when they spotted the six fishermen in dire need of help. The Indian security personnel rescued them safely. Upon ascertaining their identities, they were found to be from Sri Lanka.

"Undertaking Sea-Air Coordinated Operation, Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajkamal rescued 6 Sri Lankan fishermen along with boat on 11th July. The boat is being towed to Port Blair," the ICG said in a statement.

The rescued fishermen's credentials would be verified with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission based in Chennai. After the embassy confirms their whereabouts, a safe commutation would be arranged for them to head back home.

This is the second rescue operation of the ICG this month. On July 5, a boat with six Sri Lankan fishermen onboard had capsized in the Indian Ocean. The Coast Guard was able to successfully rescue them and verify their credentials with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai. After verification, they were sent back to the southern island nation.

