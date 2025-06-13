Shanghai [China], June 13 (ANI): New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, a former Brazilian President, attended a key International Day of Yoga 2025 curtain raiser event in Shanghai on Friday.

She expressed her deep sorrow at the tragic crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Tech Giant To Begin Job Cuts in Mid-July Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts, Executives Inform Employees About Decision via Memo, Says Report.

"Speaking at the #IDY2025 curtain raiser, Dilma Rouseff, President of New Development Bank and former President of Brazil, expressed deep sorrow on the tragic crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad, and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of India. She also expressed her best wishes for the speedy recovery of the sole survivor," Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in a post on X.

A London-bound Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board, including crew members.

Also Read | What Is Article 51 of the UN Charter? All You Need To Know As Iran Invokes ‘Right to Self-Defence’ After Israel Attacks Nuclear and Missile Sites in Tehran.

Speaking about the International Day of Yoga, Dilma Rousseff said it has become a symbol of peace and resilience.

She said yoga teaches people how to live in balance, and that's why the UN adopted the proposal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Consul General Pratik Mathur and other officials were among those present.

"CG @PratikMathur1 and Team CGI Shanghai were honoured to have H.E. Ms. Dilma Rousseff @dilmabr, President of New Development Bank @NDB_int and former President of Brazil, join the key #IDY2025 curtain raiser event in Shanghai today. In her keynote address to the gathering, President Rousseff said, 'Yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world, a practice that transcends geography, language and belief. Rooted in ancient wisdom, yoga teaches us how to live in balance with ourselves, with others and the world. That's why the United Nations adopted the proposal made by Prime Minister @narendramodi to recognize June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, this day has become a symbol of peace and resilience, values that are very important in today's world," Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in another post.

India's national event on IDY will take place in Visakhapatnam, where PM Modi will lead the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session with more than five lakh participants. Simultaneously, 'Yoga Sangam' sessions will be conducted at over one lakh locations across the country, making it one of the largest synchronised yoga demonstrations in history.

Dilma Rousseff also lauded India's role in establishing the NDB and said PM Modi was one of the founders.

"Recognizing India's pivotal role in the establishment of NDB, she said, 'India is not only a founding member of NDB, it's a country without which this bank would not exist. Prime Minister Modi was one of the founders and all of us are on a mission to create an important bank for the world," Consulate General of India added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)