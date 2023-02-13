Kathmandu [Nepal], February 13 (ANI): Agitating transport workers in Nepal on Monday set two police vehicles on fire and vandalized public and private properties as they hit the street against excesses of the traffic police.

The public transportation of Kathmandu Valley was thrown out of gear since afternoon as the transport entrepreneurs had launched protests around the New Buspark area. Transport workers had blocked the section of ring road circling the capital Kathmandu.

Also Read | Indian-American Judge Vince Chhabria Slaps $1 Million Fine on Facebook's Parent Meta.

Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the agitators but was not able to bring the situation under control. The agitators set two Police vehicles on fire. One belonged to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balaju while another was a patrol vehicle used by the Police.

The agitators also lit a temporary police shelter in the area as they intensified the protest. They set fire to the traffic cones and temporary traffic police posts. The Police also had baton charged the protestors but the number of injured isn't available from either side.

Also Read | Pakistan's First Hindu Female Civil Servant Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani Posted As Assistant Commissioner in Punjab.

The agitating parties argued that the new traffic rules are not in the interest of public transportation. As per the new rules, the traffic police in the valley have been charging fines of NRs 1500 for traffic rule violations, up from NRs 500 for the first-time offense.

The transport entrepreneurs also complained that the traffic police have been charging fines even for parking their vehicles on the roadside, which they say is too much of a burden.

The agitating transportation operators have demanded they should be allowed to park anywhere in absence of organized bus stations. They said that the protest was against the new traffic rules.

The transport entrepreneurs have also announced plans to suspend public transport within the Kathmandu Valley from Tuesday.

The Independent Transport Workers Association of Nepal, the All Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs Association and the Nepal Transport Workers Union issued a joint press statement saying that they will not operate public vehicles in the Kathmandu Valley as a sign of protest.

They have accused the government of not implementing the agreement reached between the government and the transport workers.

Bhim Jwala Rai, President of Nepal Transport Independent Workers' Organization, said that they were compelled to call a strike of public transport due to the government's indifference towards their demands.

The agitators also demanded punishment for those involved in the attack on a bus driver which as per them is directed by Lhotse Multi-purpose Company- a private contractor who has been operating the New Buspark area.

On Monday's agitation, stones were hurled onto the glass-covered building while a shop has been vandalized with agitators throwing electronics out on the street. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)