The person who set himself on fire outside the Parliament in Nepal has died of burn injuries. The man had suffered 80 percent burns. According to reports, the person has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya and he is a resident of Illam district. He was taken to Kirtipur's Burn Hospital in critical condition where he breathed his last. Nepal: Man Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of Parliament, CCTV Video Captures Incident.

#UPDATE | Man who set himself on fire in front of the Nepal Parliament yesterday has died. He had suffered 80% burns: Hospital — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

