Kathmandu [Nepal], May 24 (ANI): Unveiling plans and policies for the upcoming fiscal year, Nepal has announced its aim to achieve economic growth and stability through a combination of fiscal and monetary policies.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari while reading out the plans and policies for the fiscal year 2022/23 in the joint meeting of both the houses on Tuesday stated that government would focus on agriculture, transport, ICT, and industry and other sectors for it.

Also Read | Chinese, Russian Fighter Jets Hold Joint Aerial Patrols in Sea of Japan, East China Sea, West Pacific Amid QUAD Conclave.

"Through the combination of financial and monetary policy, the economic growth and stability would be enhanced. Agriculture, transport, energy, tourism and information technology are considered the portative for economic development utilizing it as means of the resurrection of the economy. The inflation would be confined into the desired limit," the Nepali President said.

The government has given priority to the issues of conservation, utilization and beneficial distribution of natural resources through the coordination of all three layers of government.

Also Read | Azadi March: Imran Khan To Lead ‘Biggest Procession in Pakistan’s History’ Tomorrow.

The government aims to increase domestic production by advancing industrialization through clean programs and a green economy through renewable resources. The president said that the government will prepare a concrete plan to prepare Nepal for its graduation into a developing country as mandated by the United Nations.

While focusing on economic growth, the president also said the government will control inflation to a certain point. Nepal's president said that the new policy and programme are focused on implementing the spirit of federalism.

Nepal has planned to formulate a new development to address problems appearing in the development process and capital expenditure spending. Likewise, the government will make necessary amendments to the public procurement laws to make the development process smooth.

The government will develop a new agriculture policy that will focus on its modernisation, mechanisation and climate adaptation among other aspects. Efforts will be made to make local units independent for seeds while producing climate-friendly seeds. The government will make sure chemical fertilisers are available.

The president also announces that a new project named Prime Minister Nepali Production Project will kick off next fiscal year. Likewise, various other initiatives will be taken to promote made-in-Nepal products. She said the government will celebrate one whole decade as a Nepali Production and Consumption Promotion Decade.

The government will establish more high-capacity hydropower projects. The government will construct the Budhigandaki hydropower project with its own investment.

Ensuring a smooth electricity supply, the government will also promote electricity domestic consumption and foreign trade. The use of electric vehicles and electric cooking stoves will be promoted. For this, the electricity tariff will be reviewed.

President Bhandari also said the government will also involve the private sector in the electricity trade. The government will establish more high-capacity hydropower projects. The government will construct the Budhigandaki hydropower project with its own investment.

Ensuring a smooth electricity supply, the government will also promote electricity domestic consumption and foreign trade. The use of electric vehicles and electric cooking stoves will be promoted. For this, the electricity tariff will be reviewed. President Bhandari said the government will also involve the private sector in the electricity trade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)