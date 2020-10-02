Kathmandu [Nepal], October 2 (ANI): Nepal's cabinet has recommended former Finance Minister Dr Yuvaraj Khatiwada to be appointed as Nepal's Ambassador to the United States, Nepal 24 hours reported on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday also recommended Chief Secretary Lokdarshan Regmi as the next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Says He Won’t Allow Debate Commission to Change Rules For Upcoming Debates With Joe Biden.

This decision was taken after Regmi submitted his resignation.

Shankar Das Bairagi has now been appointed as the Chief Secretary. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan: Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Slams PM Imran Khan of Framing Politicians Under False Accusations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)