Washington, October 1: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he won't allow the Commission on Presidential Debates to change rules for the upcoming debates. In a tweet, Donald Trump also claimed that he won the first presidential debate against his Democratic nominee Joe Biden."Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" Trump tweeted. US Elections 2020 Calendar: Presidential Debates, Polling, Results and Inauguration Day — Key Dates to Mark.

The next presidential debate is a town hall format scheduled for October 15 in Miami. President Trump's tweet came a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said it will add new "tools to maintain order" to the upcoming debates. The commission said that the debate (between Donald Trump and Joe Biden) "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues". US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Trade Early Jabs in First Presidential Debate.

Donald Trump Says He Won't Allow Debate Commission to Change Rules:

Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

During their first 90-minute presidential debate on Tuesday night which took a chaotic turn, insults such as "clown", "liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" took centre-stage as the two rivals tore into each other in the presence Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace. The President frequently interrupted and heckled Biden, ignoring repeated pleas from Wallace, for Trump to stick to his allotted time, CNN reported.

According to news agency Associated Press, the CPD is considering giving the moderator the ability to cut off the microphone of one of the debate participants while his opponent is talking.

