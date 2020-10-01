Islamabad, October 1: Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam president Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the Pakistan government is framing politicians under false accusations.

According to Dunya News, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier summoned Rehman, accused of having assets beyond means, in an investigation regarding the acquisition of assets beyond means.

Addressing a gathering here, Rehman accused the NAB, a federal executive agency of the Pakistan government, for running a "parallel government". "The law is irrelevant for them if we wanted to survive like this in Pakistan, then why did we start the fight for independence?" said Rehman.

Terming the Pakistan leadership as "the puppets of America", he said: "Pakistan is my home. I do not think of you as the heir of Pakistan. I am an independent man. We do not fight, but think carefully before moving on."

He also claimed that if the country keeps telling him -- "no rights are your right", then he will continue to commit the crime. "I was imprisoned during the Zia-ul-Haq's regime, I was arrested in the name of the law. Did I get scared? I accepted their jails, but I did not accept their laws," Rehman added.

