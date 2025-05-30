Kathmandu, May 30 (PTI) Nepal's authorities on Friday banned protests and public gatherings around the Narayanhiti Palace area in the heart of Kathmandu amid demonstrations by pro-monarchist groups demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state.

According to a notice issued by Chief District Officer Rishiram Tiwari, the restriction will be in effect from Saturday until July 8.

The restricted zone spans from Kesharmahal Chowk to the southern gate of the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, including the route via Jaya Nepal Mode and the Mahendra Statue to the museum's southern gate.

All forms of protests, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations and assemblies are prohibited in this area.

Similar prohibitory orders had earlier been enforced in front of the residences of the President and Vice President, the Parliament building as well as in Bhadrakali, Singha Durbar and surrounding areas.

The decision came in the wake of pro-monarchy demonstrations in the capital city.

The pro-monarchist groups, including the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), have launched Kathmandu-centred protest programmes from Thursday with the objectives of reinstatement of monarchy and establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal.

They have announced that they will organise demonstrations near the Narayanhiti Palace Museum area on Saturday.

The protesters, including cadres and leaders of the RPP, disrupted traffic in several parts of Kathmandu, including Maitighar-Mandala, Babarmahal and Naya Baneshwar area.

The RPP is the fifth-largest party in the House of Representatives.

The protesters, carrying photographs of former King Gyanendra, chanted slogans against Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government. The protests have been peaceful so far.

Nepalese political parties, through a Parliament declaration, abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

There have been a series of protests in Kathmandu and some other parts of the country by the pro-monarchists, in recent months, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy.

