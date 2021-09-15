Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) Nepal's national population census programme kicked off on Wednesday, with authorities mobilising 8,500 supervisors for collecting data from across the country.

The country's population is 26.5 million as per the 2011 census.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison Review Progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has mobilised 8,500 supervisors for collecting population related data from across the country for the 12th national population census programme.

Under the first phase of census, households will be enlisted across the country from September 15 to October 4, 2021.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: First Passenger Plane From Iran Arrives in Kabul, Says Report.

The supervisors will visit around seven million households for the purpose.

The actual population data will be collected from door to door under the second phase of the census starting from November 11 to December 1, according to the CBS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)