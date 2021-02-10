Nepal [Kathmandu], February 10 (ANI): Rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal will hold a "mass rally" on Wednesday in Kathmandu against Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution.

According to Khabarhub, the disgruntled faction will take out rallies against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from five different places prior to converging into a mass meeting at Bhrikuti Mandap.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson of the NCP, said the rallies will be taken out from Pulchowk, Tripureshwor, Maitighar Mandala, Kaiser Mahal, and Jamal and a huge mass assembly will be held at Bhrikuti Mandap, Khabarhub reported.

The Prachanda-Nepal faction has been demonstrating after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision of dissolution of Parliament is being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Nepal's Supreme Court whose verdicts are expected by the end of this month.

Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after the communist alliance of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.

The alliance which turned into a new party under name of the NCP headed for a split within 2 years of unity. The party has practically split into two after Oli decided to dissolve the lower house on December 20. (ANI)

