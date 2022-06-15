Kathmandu [Nepal], June 15 (ANI): An emergency mock drill on a plane crash rescue operation has been conducted at Tribhuwan International Airport in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

The mock drill comes in wake of the increased aviation accidents in the Himalayan Nation which has been blacklisted by the European Union due to low standard safety rules on the flight.

In the simulation conducted on the edge of the airfield, an en-route passenger aircraft with 125 people on board relays a "may-day" message and burst out in flames upon landing.

The aircraft quickly gets enveloped in a blaze when an emergency rescue team present at the airport starts working just before fire extinguishers are called out.

Nepal Army (NA), ambulances, Nepal Police and other people present at the airport begin to rescue the injured and take them to nearby hospitals in the ambulance as well as a helicopter.

Issuing a notice a day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) and the Tribhuwan International Airport ceased the operations for nearly an hour from 3 PM (NST).

According to the rule of The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), every international recognized airport should conduct a 'full-scale emergency exercise' every two years. (ANI)

