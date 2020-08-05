Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 5 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has re-introduced odd-even system of vehicle rationing scheme in places including in Kathmandu where more than 200 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

According to a press release, the Home Ministry has announced the re-introduction of the odd-even system to break the chain of coronavirus spread. The ministry has also said that there will restrictions in movement from 9 pm to 5 am in the areas which will fore-see the rationing scheme.

"The vehicles, except the emergency ones, entering Kathmandu will be restricted for entry after 9 pm till 5 am. The vehicles in Kathmandu and other districts, which have active cases of COVID-19 exceeding 200, will ply on the basis of odd-even system, which will go into effect from tomorrow dated 2077/04/22(2020/05/06) with the exemption for emergency vehicles. City areas falling inside the concerned districts also will see a restriction in movement from 9 pm to 5 am," the statement said.

The government has put a restriction on cross border movement without prior permission. People found flaunting the health and security measures will be penalised, the statement added.

Nepal on Wednesday reported a total of 381 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the daily briefing held at Health Ministry. With a total of five casualties reported in the last 24 hours, the total toll has spiked to 60.

A total of 21,390 cases have been registered in Nepal with 15,156 cases of recoveries.(ANI)

