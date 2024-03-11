Kathmandu (Nepal) [India], March 11 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of educational institutions has been laid in Doti district of Nepal under India's High Impact Community Development Project in Nepal.

The foundation stones were jointly laid by Bhairav Bahadur Saud, Chairman, Badikedar Rural Municipality, Doti and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stones have been laid for the construction of the Shree Kedar Jyotipunja Multiple Campus School Building at Badikedar Rural Municipality in Doti District of Nepal.

The building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at a tendered cost of (Nepalese rupee) NRs 28.90 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' will be utilized for the construction of a double-story campus building with other facilities for this campus. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal and is being implemented through Badikedar Rural Municipality, Doti. The project is an important example of the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal," the release stated.

Chairman, Badikedar Rural Municipality, in his remarks, appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the uplift of the people of Nepal in its priority sectors.

Once the construction of this campus building is completed, this new infrastructure will help to provide better education facilities for the students of Shree Kedar Jyotipunja Multiple Campus, create an improved environment for learning, and contribute to the development of education in this area.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 550 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. Amongst these, 40 projects are in Sudurpashcum Province in various sectors, which includes 4 projects in Doti.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India.

Among these, 60 ambulances and 20 school buses have been gifted in Sudurpashcum Province, which includes 8 ambulances and 2 school buses provided in Doti District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the uplift of its people and augmenting infrastructure in the priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal. (ANI)

