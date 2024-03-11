Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Mar 11 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Ricther scale hit Western Nepal on Monday evening.

However, there was no report of any damage or casuality.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake with epicentre located at Judaga hit the Bajura district at 4:56 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre in Kathmandu.

Western Nepal has been witnessing tremors quite frequently in the recent past.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Admits Editing Mother's Day Family Photo; Apologises for Causing 'Confusion'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)