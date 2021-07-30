Kathmandu, Jul 30 (PTI) Nepal, India and Russia have underlined the need for tiger conservation through coordination and collaboration, as wildlife experts called for the development of linear infrastructures along the wildlife corridors that is friendly to both environment and wildlife.

Marking International Tiger Day, Nepal on Thursday organised special programmes, including a panel discussion, that witnessed participation of envoys from India and Russia, besides Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

During the programme that coincided with the International Tiger Day on July 29, the three countries underlined the need for collaborating in conservation of the endangered animal.

During the interaction programme, stakeholders expressed solidarity to discuss the future of living with tigers. The theme of the panel discussion organised at the initiative of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, at the National Trust for Nature Conservation, was “Tiger Conservation and Infrastructure Development.”

“Nepal has been at the forefront of tiger conservation, and this upward trajectory needs to be given continuity,” said Prime Minister Deuba, speaking as the chief guest.

“Issues relating to increasing human - wildlife conflict and the impact of linear infrastructure must be addressed with appropriate mitigation measures,” he pointed out.

The prime minister called on all to protect the tiger's habitat from human encroachment to reduce human-tiger conflict. He expressed the government's commitment to formulating the required criteria for building wildlife-friendly infrastructure and getting them implemented.

The collective actions of stakeholders concerned from St Petersburg in Russia where it all began, to Nepal as a range country, have been crucial in Nepal's tiger success story,” said Evseev Viktor Viktorovich, acting Ambassador of Russia to Nepal.

“This remarkable collaboration will always be the cornerstone of what countries can achieve when they commit to a common goal of doubling tiger populations by 2022," said Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal.

He also thanked all 13 tiger range countries, particularly the Russian Federation for this incredible initiative to preserve and record further progress in tiger conservation.

Kwatra noted that India had made significant contributions in tiger conservation through coordination and collaboration with Nepal-India as well as other concerned countries. Russia's Charge de Affairs to Nepal said that Nepal's efforts to preserve tigers was praiseworthy and nations having biodiversity should forge unity to preserve the tiger and biodiversity.

Nepal, among the 13 range states, is committed to doubling tiger by 2022 as per St. Petersburg Declaration, 2010.

Nepal, which had counted 121 tigers in the 2009 census, now has 235 tigers, close to the target of achieving 250 tigers by 2022, according to experts.

The interaction programme began with chief secretary of Nepal Government Shankar Das Bairagi, unveiling a banner themed “Their Survival is in Our Hands.”

On the occasion, experts stressed on the need for development of linear infrastructures along the wildlife corridors that is friendly to both environment and wildlife. Central Nepal's Chitwan National Park adjoined with India's Valmiki National Park, is the largest tiger reserve of Nepal, which is home to 93 adult tigers, according to a latest census.

Bardia National Park has 87 tigers, Banke has 21, Parsa has 18 and Shuklaphanta has 18 tigers in the wild.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)