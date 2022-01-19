Kathmandu, Jan 18 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday registered a record 11,352 fresh cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day rise so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 6,343 cases, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 613 persons have recovered and four deaths recorded.

The ministry said this was the first time when the COVID-19 cases have crossed the 11,000-mark in Nepal in a single day.

There are currently 48,126 active cases across the country. Among them, 46,515 are in self-isolation, 1,414 in institutional isolation, 169 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.

So far, 11,624 people have died of coronavirus in the country. Nepal is presently in a partial lockdown.

