Kathmandu [Nepal], February 7 (ANI): Nepal's major opposition party Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) hit out at the Nepali government over its failure to repatriate Nepali nationals recruited in the Russian Army amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Former Foreign Minister and member of the upper house, Bimala Rai Paudyal on Wednesday demanded prompt action from the incumbent government to bring back Nepali from war-torn area.

"Nepali people are crying amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Those who recruited themselves in the army and police of those countries went there out of despair and hopelessness and fighting from both fronts of Russia and Ukraine Army. Signing up themselves for the army there means a Nepali is ready to kill another Nepali, as the war is waging on and Nepali are fighting from both fronts. Those who fled and returned to Nepal are now claiming that about 15,000 Nepali have been recruited on both sides and fighting on the front line," Paudyal said.

With the formal start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, Russia started recruiting foreign nationals into its military. As per the reports, recruits from foreign nations are promised a hefty amount and citizenship after a certain period of time.

The scheme of Russia to recruit foreign nationals got overwhelming admission for which Nepali youths also travelled to various parts of Europe and got recruited.

Hundreds of Nepali are believed to have been recruited into the Russian Army, at least a dozen were confirmed killed and scores injured at the time of deployment along the front line of war.

Paudyal also slammed the incumbent government for its failure to give an exact number of Nepali's recruited in Russia, even through the diplomatic channel.

Questioning the steps taken by the Nepal Foreign Ministry to resolve and repatriate Nepali citizens from either of the forces, Paudyal suggested Kathmandu call on the international community to evacuate those wanting to fly back to Nepal.

"If our voices aren't being heard and responded to, then we also should call on the international community for help and bring back our citizens," Paudyal added.

The escalating unlawful engagement of Nepali youths within the Russian Army has led the government to escalate warnings against travel to Russia for military involvement.

Travelers to Russia are mandated to obtain a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the Consular Service Department. Additionally, Nepali nationals residing abroad and planning visits to Russia must secure an NOL from the respective embassies located in their countries.

Nepal Foreign Ministry has also been asking people not to sign up for recruitment through illegal or informal channels in any of the security forces around the globe.

The Himalayan nation only allows its citizens to get recruited in British and Indian Forces under the bilateral agreement signed with these countries. (ANI)

