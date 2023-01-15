Pokhra, January 15: After the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal's Pokhara, the airline said that to mourn the passengers who lost their lives, the regular flights of Monday will be cancelled. Yeti Airlines shared the official statement on Twitter in which it said, "In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N ANC ATR 72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights of Yeti Airlines for 16th January 2023 have been cancelled."

"However, emergency and rescue flights will resume. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," it added. Today, in the morning, the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport where 68 people lost their lives including 5 Indians. Nepal Plane Crash Video: Passenger Was Doing Facebook Live, Captures Moments Before Yeti Airlines' Aircraft Crashed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the total death toll has risen to 68. Meanwhile, ATR has expressed its grief over the plane crash and said that they have been informed about the incident. "Our thoughts are with the affected individuals. The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation & the customer," ATR Aircraft said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash. "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted. Nepal Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences Over Yeti Airline Aircraft Tragedy in Pokhara.

The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that at around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off. "Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement reads.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims.He tweeted, "Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families." Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

The Nepal government has declared a national holiday tomorrow to mourn the deaths of the people on board the Yeti plane crash today. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari took to her Twitter handle to offer condolences to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

