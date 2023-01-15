Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences over the tragic aircraft crash in Nepal. The horrifying crash claimed 68 lives so far. 15 foreign nationals, and six children, were on board. 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and one each from Ireland, Australia, and France were in the plane, the airlines said in a statement. Nepal Plane Crash: 68 Bodies Recovered From Yeti Airlines Aircraft Carrying 72, Rescue Operations Underway.

Nepal Plane Crash:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences over the tragic aircraft crash in Nepal that left 68 people dead so far. pic.twitter.com/jCjecu6nKC — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

