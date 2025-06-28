Kathmandu, Jun 28 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is embarking on a six-day official visit to Spain on Saturday evening, during which he is also scheduled to attend a UN conference.

Addressing the federal parliament, Oli said he would be leading a 21-member Nepali delegation to the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development of the United Nations (FfD-4).

The prime minister is visiting Spain at the invitation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for the FfD-4 to be held in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to address the conference as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

On July 2, the prime minister will attend an event being organised in Madrid and address the Nepal-Spain Business and Investment Promotion Programme.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, pay a courtesy call to Spain's King Philip II and his Spanish counterpart Sanchez, and will also meet with the Nepali diaspora in Spain before wrapping up his visit on July 4, Foreign Ministry sources said.

