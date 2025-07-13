Kathmandu, Jul 13 (PTI) Nepal police have arrested an Indian national with cocaine from Tribhuvan International Airport here, an official statement said on Sunday.

Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, 49, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from the arrival parking area of the Airport on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Police recovered 3 kg and 400 grams of cocaine from Mansuri.

The Indian national had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan on board a Qatar Airways flight, police added.

Mansuri has been taken into custody, and a further investigation has been launched, it added.

