Kathmandu [Nepal], April 20 (ANI): The Nepal Police has arrested royalist leaders for defying a prohibitory order as they stage a protest inside Singhadurbar, the administrative capital of the Himalayan Nation.

Amongst those arrested are the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) President Rajendra Lingden, Vice President Buddhiman Tamang and Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi, amongst half a dozen leaders.

While walking out of the administrative centres, the royalist leaders displayed placards reading slogans demanding the release of previously arrested leaders.

One of the leaders who escaped arrest was Deepak Bahadur Singh, who claimed to have achieved the target of breaking the restricted area as previously announced.

"We have broken the restricted area, we have defied the restriction, we will now move forward to our ambition. Beware, this government- you kept our president, Vice-president and the Chief Whip under house arrest. As they walked out of the Singhadurbar they were arrested, this is the evidence that we have broken the restricted zone, we have won this fight. This is the public's victory, we will move forward to our destiny to achieve it," Deepak Bahadur Singh told ANI.

The royalist, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had been staging a demonstration near the parliament, a restricted zone, demanding reinstatement of the monarchy.

Cadres gathered at Archbridge Bridge, and proceeded toward Baneshwor via Everest Hotel. Upon reaching the restricted area, they raised slogans demanding a king and criticised the leaders of major political parties.

The RPP has been waging a legal and political struggle for the unconditional release of party leaders Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shumsher Rana. Mishra and Rana were arrested following a deadly violence on March 28, for inciting the mob. The violence had claimed the lives of two people, injuring over one hundred, as the capital witnessed arson and vandalism.

The party, which has been demanding the reinstatement of a constitutional monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state, staged a protest assembly at Balkhu as designated by the government on April 8.

Formed in the 1990's after lift of ban in formation of political parties by then monarchial system, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) since then serves as the force always supporting the Kingship. It has also been taking part in periodic elections and presenting its demands forth.

In the year 2008 right after the overthrow of monarchy rule from Nepal, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had secured 8 seats in then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election it was able to secure 13 seats while in the year 2017 it fell down to 1 seat while it bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

The party since its inception has been supporting Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan Nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million has a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent as per the census of 2022.

The Monarch of the Himalayan Nation which follows the linage of Shah dynasty was revered as an incarnation of Hindu god Bishnu. With abolishment monarchy it got limited to a very small group which now again is reemerging. (ANI)

