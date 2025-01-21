Kathmandu [Nepal], January 21 (ANI): Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on the recommendation of council of ministers on Tuesday summoned the winter session of parliament from January 31.

After increasing pressure from the opposition, a cabinet meeting recommended President to summon the winter session which is set to begin one and a half months later than in 2024. The budget or the monsoon session of parliament had prorogued on September 16.

Also Read | Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Share First Dance at Commander-in-Chief-Ball (Watch Video).

"The Honorable President, Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, pursuant to Article 93(1) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers dated 2081/10/7, has summoned session of both Houses of the Federal Parliament on Friday, 18th Magh, 2081 BS at 1:00PM (Local Time) at the International Conference Center, New Baneshwor," Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson at the President Office announced.

Earlier on Monday, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also had held discussions with Speaker Devraj Ghimire regarding the session.

Also Read | Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Promises a Second Term Focused on Immigration and Nationalism, as Well as Revenge and Retribution.

Opposition parties, including the Maoist Center, have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay in convening the winter session.

They raised concerns over important bills and pre-budget matters that remain unaddressed due to the delayed session. Seven opposition parties held a press conference last Friday, demanding a special session if the winter session was not convened promptly.

The delay has also been compounded by the government's issuance of five ordinances without parliament's formal approval, which opposition parties have criticized as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

In Nepal, the four months from Paush (mid-December to mid-January) to Chaitra (mid-March to mid-April) are usually considered the time for the winter session of the parliament. But the government reluctantly called on the winter session late by about two months late than the usual schedule which as per the experts will put pressure on the budget or the monsoon session of the parliament.

As of now 18 bills are pending in the House of Representatives and three bills in the National Assembly which too are stuck with the committees. The opposition stepping on it had been pressuring the government to call the house sessions at the earliest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)