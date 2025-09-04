Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): Nepal has raised the issue of Russia recruiting Nepali nationals as foreign mercenaries in the Russian Army during the meeting between PM Oli and Putin but failed to make significant progress on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China.

Responding to the question by ANI about repatriation of dead bodies and those wanting to return from the prolonged war area, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai confirmed the issue being discussed in the meeting between the two state heads. But no concrete agreement has been reached during the meeting, as per the response of Rai.

Also Read | Japanese Woman Duped Out of 1 Million Yen in Shocking Online Romance Scam After Fraudster Poses as Astronaut Stranded in Space Desperately Begging for Money to Buy Oxygen.

"The Right Honorable Prime Minister had raised the issue. There was no detailed discussion over the issue, further discussions on it would be held through diplomatic channels and an understanding has been reached and agreed on," Rai said in response to the question of ANI.

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO and SCO Plus Summit on September 1, 2025.

Also Read | Israel Rejects Hamas' Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Benjamin Netanyahu Says Military Group Must Accept Tel Aviv's 'Terms To End War'.

Oli had held a one-to-one meeting with the Russian President for more than 30 minutes.

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Nepali mercenaries have been at the forefront of the line of defense for the Russian Army. Hundreds of Nepali youths are believed to have slipped into Russia via various illegal routes and ways with the promise of lucrative facilities and earnings.

The Government of Nepal doesn't have a record of Nepali citizens working as mercenaries for Russia on the frontline of the ongoing war in Ukraine. It was in September 2024 that the Himalayan nation confirmed the death of its 43 nationals while fighting as mercenaries in Russia. Since then, the figure hasn't been updated.

The Foreign Ministry of Nepal has remained silent over the issue after a warning not to get recruited as mercenaries. A huge number of casualties resulting in thousands have been recorded in the ongoing invasion by Russia of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. Small nations like Nepal have been a lucrative territory for Russia to recruit people for its forces who are specially deployed on the frontline.

Nepal finally, on January 5, 2024, banned its citizens from travelling to Russia or Ukraine and also asked Russia to repatriate all Nepalis who were recruited for the conflict. But no response has been made from the other side.

Citing "various news sources and returnees from Russia," former foreign minister Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal on multiple occasions had stated that as many as 15,000 Nepalis have enlisted with the Russian military.

On the other hand, relatives of more than 200 Nepali mercenaries fighting with the Russian army have filed requests appealing to the consular department after losing contact with their loved ones.

With the escalating unlawful engagement of Nepali youths within the Russian Army as a result of decreasing job opportunities and the desire to earn more through ways like mercenary work, Nepal made it mandatory for travelers to Russia to obtain a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the Consular Service Department. Additionally, Nepali nationals residing abroad and planning visits to Russia must secure an NOL from the respective embassies located in their countries.

Nepal only allows its citizens to get recruited into British and Indian forces under the bilateral agreements signed with these countries.

US President Donald Trump has been at the forefront of negotiations to end the prolonged war, but hasn't been receiving prompt responses from the Russian counterpart.

On Wednesday, the American President issued a strong warning saying he was "very disappointed" in Putin over his actions in Ukraine. Trump hinted at further action against Moscow.

He told reporters, "He'll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we'll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we're unhappy about it, you'll see things happen."

Trump also said he planned to speak with Putin "very shortly," adding that he believes "we're going to have a good solution" to the war. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)