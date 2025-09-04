Tokyo, September 04: Romance scams continue to escalate globally, with a shocking case emerging from Japan that highlights the vulnerability of elderly citizens to online fraud. An 80-year-old woman from Hokkaido was swindled out of nearly 1 million yen (approximately USD 6,700) after being manipulated into believing she was in a relationship with an astronaut stranded in space.

According to police, the scam began in July when the woman was contacted via social media by a man claiming to be an astronaut. Over several weeks, the fraudster groomed her through frequent conversations, fabricated photos, and affectionate messages, gradually building trust. The scam reached its peak when he told her he was aboard a spaceship “under attack and running out of oxygen.” Exploiting her emotional investment, he pleaded for money to “buy oxygen” and survive. Fearing for his safety, the woman transferred the funds, only to later realize she had been deceived. Transnational Online Scam Busted: CBI, in Close Coordination With FBI, Dismantles USD 40 Million Cybercrime Syndicate Targeting US Nationals.

Hokkaido police have since urged citizens, particularly seniors, to remain cautious of online relationships involving financial requests. Authorities emphasized: “If someone you meet on social media asks for money, even in an emergency, consider it suspicious and report it immediately.” What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

The incident reflects a broader global trend. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that in 2023 alone, more than 64,000 Americans lost over USD 1 billion to romance scams—double the losses reported in 2019. Fraudsters frequently exploit loneliness, posing as professionals such as soldiers, doctors, or astronauts to create credibility.

With Japan’s rapidly aging population, experts warn that seniors remain prime targets. Lawmakers worldwide are calling on tech companies to strengthen platform safeguards. Until then, officials advise vigilance, skepticism, and immediate reporting of suspicious online interactions to curb the growing epidemic of digital romance fraud.

