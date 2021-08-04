Kathmandu [Nepal], August 4 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday recorded a total of 4,107 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest single-day rise in cases since June, thereby taking the national tally to 7,69,922.

As per the data released by the country's health ministry, a total of 16,298 samples underwent tests out of which about 25 per cent of those tested (4107) turned out positive.

A total of 11,354 swab samples were tested in the RT-PCR method, of which 2,975 returned positive. Likewise, 4,944 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which 1,132 tested positive.

According to the data released by the ministry, there are 33,464 active cases across the country. Out of those cases, 3,194 are hospitalized, 714 in intensive care units and 156 on ventilators.

In the past 24 hours, 1,535 people have achieved recovery whereas 35 deaths have been reported. Of the total cases so far, 661,651 people have achieved recovery while 9,957 people succumbed to the virus.

Likewise, 2,074,786 people have received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 4,297,612 have received their first dose. Today, a total of 115,155 people were vaccinated throughout the country. (ANI)

