London, Aug 4: Police in the UK have arrested 19 men as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse in Bradford.

The inquiry is connected to offences committed against one female in the Bradford district between 2000-2005, West Yorkshire Police said.

The men, aged between 36 and 55, were all arrested in Bradford over the last month, the BBC reported.

All 19 men have been interviewed and released on police bail pending further inquiries, the force said.

Bradford District Police Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: "We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police.

"Please be assured you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences."

