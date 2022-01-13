Kathmandu, Jan 13 (PTI) Nepal has reported 3,553 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the nation to 940,522, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said that the government is taking all sorts of precautions to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases, including strong curbs on the unwanted movements of people.

"Nepal has witnessed a steady rise in the cases of COVID-19 over the past one week. Nepal has recorded 3,553 new cases of COVID-19 along with 271 recoveries in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"One week ago Nepal recorded 540 cases of coronavirus infection, which jumped by almost seven times within a week," it added.

There are currently 14,475 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

Nepal's coronavirus infection tally has jumped to 940,522 as of Thursday. So far, 11,610 people have died due to the viral infection across the country.

Nepal government has imposed a partial lockdown across the Kathmandu valley as the number of cases over there has surged the most.

Cases in the Kathmandu valley alone on Thursday were recorded at 1,916.

Meanwhile, the corona test report of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was in close contact with CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda", turned negative for the second time.

Deuba had tested his swab three days ago, as he came into close contact with the Maoist chief, who tested corona positive recently.

However, Deuba's swab sample was tested once again on Thursday after health workers advised him for the same due to contact tracing as members of his secretariat tested positive for corona.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)