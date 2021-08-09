Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) Nepal reported 3,651 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 787,006 as of Monday, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Population said the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has jumped to 10,455 with 22 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In this period, 10,455 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 2,609 turned out positive. A total of 6,149 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 1,042 tested positive, it said.

There are 36,288 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment across the country. In the past 24 hours, 1,784 people have recovered, it said.

Of the total cases so far, 671,083 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, banking major Standard Chartered, UK has signed an agreement with Save the Children International to donate USD 140,000 to Nepal for its coronavirus response.

The bank hosted an event in Kathmandu recently to announce the agreement

