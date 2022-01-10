Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to close all the educational institutions starting from Tuesday till January 29 after the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

In a statement, the ministry said that the decision has been made in line with the recommendation made by COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC).

"Educational institutes will remain closed as per the recommendation of the CCMCC. The ministry will not take further decisions. We will issue a notice, accordingly," the ministry said.

On Sunday, a meeting of the CCMCC recommended that the government close schools until January 29 keeping in mind the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The Nepalese government took the decision in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Nepal saw 1,167 new cases on Sunday. (ANI)

