Kathmandu, Jul 24 (PTI) Nepal has reported 133 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 18,374 in the country, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll reached 44 after an 85-year-old woman in Birgunj municipality area died Friday morning due to coronavirus-related complications. She was also suffering from heart ailments.

With the detection of new 133 cases, the COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 18,374, health ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.

He said Nepal's coronavirus recovery stands at 70.5 per cent. As many as 107 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals overnight, taking the total recovery tally to 12,947.

Health authorities have so far conducted 335,082 tests across the country to detect coronavirus infection, the spokesperson said.

