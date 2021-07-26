Kathmandu, Jul 26 (PTI) Nepal's Election Commission on Monday granted legitimacy to the Upendra Yadav-led faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), ending the month-long feud in the key Madhesi party.

The EC took the decision after Yadav garnered signatures of a majority of executive members of the party.

Of the total 56 executive members of the party, 34 members signed in favour of Yadav, while only 16 memes signed in favour of Thakur. However, one member remained neutral in the dispute.

With the EC's decision, the key Madhesi party has formally split. Thakur is now required to register a new party at the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, JSP Chairman Yadav has announced that his party would join the Sher Bahadur Deuba led government.

Deuba was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention. The CPN-Maoist Centre and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal lawmakers had voted in favour of Deuba.

Thakur-led faction of the JSP had joined the previous government led by K P Sharma Oli.

