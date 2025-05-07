Kathmandu [Nepal], May 7 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' sustained injuries on his head after slipping and falling in the bathroom.

"He has sustained injuries on his forehead. He is in normal condition," Secretary and daughter of the former PM, Ganga Dahal, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Following the incident, Prachanda was taken to Mediciti Hospital for treatment. As per the hospital sources, the former guerrilla leader has three stitches on his head.

"He was brought to the Emergency at around midnight. He had sustained injuries on his forehead. He told us that he slipped in the bathroom and then got the injuries. A CT Scan also was performed which came out normal," a doctor from the Mediciti hospital where Dahal was taken after the incident told ANI seeking anonymity.

Prachanda is currently recupreating at home. (ANI)

