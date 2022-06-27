Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 (ANI): Nepal's newly-inducted ministers of the cabinet will be sworn-in today at 11 AM (NST) by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the office of the President announced.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday evening reorganized the Council of Ministers which was formed earlier on July 13, 2021.

In the latest round of reorganization, the Nepali Premier replaced four ministers from CPN-Unified Socialist replacing them with the other four from the same party.

Deuba made changes in the cabinet upon the recommendation of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Socialist.

"President Bhandari appointed four ministers and one state minister and assigned them with their portfolios at the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as per the Articles 76 (1) and 78 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal," the Office of the President stated.

As per the list issued by President's Office, Jiban Ram Shrestha is named the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Metmani Chaudhary as the Minister for Urban Development; Bhawani Prasad Khapung, the Minister for Health and Population; and Sher Bahadur Kunwar, the Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security. Likewise, Hira Chandra KC is named the Minister of State for Health and Population.

Member of the ruling coalition, the Unified Socialist party is in turmoil for the past few days after the party decided to recall four ministers and send new faces to the cabinet.

A total of 10 leaders had earlier signed the eight-point demand expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership's recommendation for the reshuffle of the cabinet. Six of the signatories which included former Minister Ale had withdrawn their signatures while the rest are yet to withdraw their signatures and are making a last-ditch effort to secure their posts.

The party's Central Committee meeting held on Saturday reiterated the party's position that the ministers would be recalled from the cabinet and new faces would be inducted into the Deuba-led cabinet. (ANI)

