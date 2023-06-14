Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Jun 14 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, who was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain, was discharged on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old leader, who was admitted to the Bansbari-based Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, was discharged at 8 am on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr Chandra Mani Adhikari, the hospital's executive director, said that President Paudel was discharged following necessary treatment and after being kept under observation for 24 hours.

The president's health condition is normal at present, he said.

Paudel underwent an angiogram test in the hospital on Tuesday.

In early April, Paudel had been admitted to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital twice after experiencing abdominal pain and shortness of breath.

Paudel was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He returned to Nepal after his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.

Doctors involved in Paudel's treatment had advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal in March.

