Kathmandu [Nepal], July 11 (ANI): A helicopter with six people aboard including five foreign nationals that went missing in Nepal on Tuesday morning has crashed in the country's Lamajura Danda, officials said adding that the search team has recovered five bodies.

"The helicopter has been found at the border of Likhu PK village council and Dudhkunda Municipality-2 commonly called Lamajura Danda. The village has retrieved the five bodies," Koshi Province Police DIG Rajeshnath Bastola told ANI over the phone.

As per the police, the helicopter seems to have hit a tree on the hilltop. "Identities of the retrieved bodies are yet to be ascertained," Bastola added.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tweeted, "Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact. Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue." (ANI)

