Bastille Day 2023 will be marked on July 14. This annual celebration is the National Day of France and marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille. The celebration of Bastille Day 2023 is of utmost importance to Indians as well. The Bastille Day Parade in Paris will have Prime Minister Modi as the Guest of Honour. It is an opportunity to reclaim the lost honour of Indian soldiers and highlight their crucial role in the First and Second World Wars. As we inch closer to Bastille Day 2023 celebrations, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Bastille Day 2023 and more. Bastille Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend the Parade in Paris As Guest of Honour on July 14.

Bastille Day 2023 Date

As mentioned before, Bastille Day 2023 will be marked on July 14. This celebration is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille that occurred in Paris, France, on 14 July 1789, when revolutionary insurgents stormed and seized control of the medieval armoury, fortress and political prison known as the Bastille. It was a year after this storm that Fête de la Fédération celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790.

Bastille Day 2023 Significance

Bastille Day is celebrated with the popular and grand Bastille Day Parade in Paris, which reminds people of the history and journey of France through the past few centuries. The Bastille Day 2023 Parade will have the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of honour. French President Emmanuel Macron will be at the parade, addressing the world on this important day.

Bastille Day 2023 will be especially significant for Indians as, for the first time in 107 years, a contingent of the Indian Army will march alongside French soldiers in Paris during the Bastille-Day Parade. The Bastille Day 2023 Parade is sure to be streamed online and broadcast across television so the world can witness this iconic event.

