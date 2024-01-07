Tel Aviv, January 7: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically the destruction of Hamas. "Three months ago Hamas committed a terrible massacre against us," he said in a statement. "My government directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel." Israel-Hamas War: Six Killed, Several Injured During Israeli Air Attack in West Bank, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

"The war must not be stopped until we achieve all of the goals," declared Netanyahu. Israel-Hamas War: Children, Pregnant Woman in Gaza Strip Not Able To Meet Their Basic Nutrition Needs, Says UNICEF

"We will not give Hamas any immunity whatsoever, and we will fight until we restore security in both the south and the north. Until then, and to that end, everything must be put aside and we must continue with united forces until absolute victory is achieved."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)