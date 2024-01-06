Tel Aviv, January 6: The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has said that most of the children and pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are not able to meet their basic nutrition needs. A survey conducted by the UN body UNICEF found that 90 per cent of children under age 2 are eating two or fewer food groups daily, mainly bread or milk.

The survey also said that a quarter of pregnant women were having only one-time meal per day. UN officials said that Israel has been conducting extended checks on the aid vehicles at Rafah crossings and that this along with heavy shelling has led to delays in supply of the aid materials. Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Climbs to 22,438 Amid Intense Fighting, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

UN officials had earlier said that one in four Gazans were enduring famine-like levels of starvation. According to UNICEF, cases of diarrhoea among children under 5 have risen from 48,000 to 71,000 which is a "clear indication of poor nutrition". The officials also said that only 2,000 cases of diarrhoea were earlier reported each month in the Gaza Strip. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Withdrawing Some Forces From Gaza, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari Says ‘Fighting Will Continue Over 2024’

However, Israeli authorities said that there is enough food in the territory and that they have taken the necessary steps to allow aid. They also blamed the UN agencies for any shortage of food items.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).