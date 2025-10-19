Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with the Defence Minister and senior security officials following reports that Hamas had violated the ceasefire on Sunday.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said, "Following the violation of the ceasefire by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a consultation with the Defense Minister and the heads of the security establishment and directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip."

Also Read | Pakistan: 4 Coal Miners Die After Inhaling Poisonous Methane Gas in Balochistan.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1979879357259887064

The announcement comes amid a tense situation on the ground. According to Palestinian officials claims the Israeli army has reportedly carried out 47 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect in early October, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries, reported Al Jazeera.

Also Read | Israel Closes Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire Violations; 38 Killed, 143 Injured in Gaza, Says Palestinian Officials.

The broader conflict has had a devastating toll since October 2023. Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed at least 68,116 people and wounded 170,200, while in Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

Against this backdrop, Netanyahu on Saturday ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed "until further notice," linking the decision to Hamas' handling of Israeli hostages' bodies.

The Rafah crossing, the only exit from Gaza not directly controlled by Israel, serves as a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents of the besieged enclave. Its periodic closures underscore the complex political and security conditions in the region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, "PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return for the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed-upon framework."

Meanwhile, Hamas handed over two more captives' bodies to Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the coffins were transferred into Red Cross custody and are on their way to Israeli personnel in Gaza, adding that Hamas is required to return all remaining hostages under the agreement.

Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen on Monday, October 20, after coordination with Egyptian authorities to allow Palestinian citizens residing in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip. The embassy added that further logistical details regarding gathering points and departure times would be communicated directly to those affected.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Hamas accused Netanyahu of using "flimsy pretexts to disrupt" the ceasefire deal, while protesters in Tel Aviv rallied, demanding that the government secure the return of all remains from Gaza. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)