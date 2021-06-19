Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands has decided to list almost all COVID-19 restrictions starting from June 26, Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

"The Netherlands is taking a big step ... With a social distance of 1.5 meters, almost anything is allowed. No restrictions, no closing times, no ban on alcohol, no guidelines on the number of guests at home and no masks in stores," the prime minister said during a press conference, adding that the new measures will be in force starting from June 26.

Nightclubs will be able to resume their work if they use the CoronaCheck application, which will determine whether a visitor is fully vaccinated against coronavirus and whether he had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 40 hours.

Moreover, theaters, museums and other indoor venues will be allowed to increase their capacity if they use this app.

The Netherlands recorded 1,676,708 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday with 17,722 deaths, according to World Health Organisation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)