Budapest [Hungary], July 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union's new package of sanctions against Russia will target 48 people, including a Deputy Prime Minister, and nine organizations, among them Sberbank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Forty-eight more people and nine organizations will be added to the EU sanctions list, including one Russian deputy prime minister, political leaders from several regions and Sberbank," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on his social media.

The diplomat added that the EU plans to impose an embargo on Russian gold and put additional restrictions on procurement, deposits, audit and consulting services related to Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

