Paris [France] July 16 (ANI): The new French Prime Minister Jean Castex, has promised to be "intransigent" in defending the nation's official secularism. He gave his word to fight "radical Islamism in all its forms" as "an absolute priority", reported Al Jazeera today.

Presenting his new government's policy in Paris on Wednesday, Castex said to the National Assembly that the French republic was being "shaken to its foundations" by "the coalition of its enemies - terrorists, conspiracy theorists, separatists and communitarians".

Castex, who graduated from the elite National School of Administration, stated that a new law to counter "separatism" was going to be introduced.

It would aim to "avoid certain groups becoming closed in around ethnic or religious identities", he said. (ANI)

