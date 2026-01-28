New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): A series of new initiatives spanning research, technology, student access and cricket have been announced by the University of Cambridge on a high-level visit to India, renewing a relationship between the university and India which goes back more than 150 years, a statement by the University of Cambridge said.

On a visit to India by a senior delegation from the UK university, Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice set out a series of measures designed to build dynamic new partnerships and encourage potential donors, plus a key policy change to help talented Indian students to apply to Cambridge.

Professor Prentice announced the launch of the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) with a focus on innovation, research and learning. The Cambridge-India CAS establishes a bridge between the University of Cambridge, globally renowned as a leader in science and technology, and India's rapidly evolving knowledge economy. The Centre, operating as a hub for the University's presence in India, will serve as a catalyst for intellectual exchange, policy influence, and societal impact, as per the statement.

In her speech, the Vice-Chancellor also paid tribute to Mark Tully, the legendary BBC correspondent who studied at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and who lived much of his life in India. Mark's death, at the age of 90, was announced on Sunday, and his cremation took place in Delhi yesterday. For decades, he was a widely respected reporter and commentator on India, as per the statement.

In addition, the University will broaden undergraduate entry pathways for top students educated in India. The Indian CBSE Class XII qualification will now be accepted by the University for some undergraduate courses, alongside additional requirements where appropriate. The University is also exploring new philanthropic opportunities for the funding of scholarships for India's most talented students.

Cambridge has also established a Section 8 company in India, the Cambridge India Research Foundation, which enables members of the public, Cambridge alumni, and friends of the University in India to provide funds for bursaries, fees and other expenses incurred by Indian students studying in Cambridge, as well as supporting research partnerships. (ANI)

