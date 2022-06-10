Washington, Jun 10 (PTI) A top New Jersey body representing law enforcement officials Thursday recognised two Indian-Americans for their community work during the COVID-19 crisis in the past two years.

The New Jersey Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association presented the 'NJNEOA/Albert Jasani' Community Leader of the Year award to New York-based Prem Bhandari, the head of Jaipur Foot USA, and Dr Disha Patel from New Jersey for their commendable community work.

Bhandari was presented with the award at a NJNEOA gala function held in the Atlantic City in New York by NJNEOA president Nitin Daniels and vice president Ryan Neiber in the presence of several hundred law enforcement officials from across the State. A large number of them work against drug cartels.

Patel's award was presented in absentia to her father. Currently practicing in Bergen county at Park Medical Group and affiliated with Englewood Hospital, Dr Patel during the past two years played a vital role at the nursing home providing care and treatment on an ongoing basis

According to the organisers, Bhandari was presented with the award for his tireless human services efforts of putting artificial limbs to the needy without discrimination and his community service during COVID19 crisis in the US.

“This is a proud moment for the Indian Americans, as our community members are being recognized by New Jersey law enforcement officials,” said Albert Jasani, in whose name the award has been constituted.

Bhandari dedicated the award to D R Mehta, founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the world's largest organisation for the handicapped in terms of free fitment of artificial limbs/ callipers and volunteers of Jaipur Foot USA.

